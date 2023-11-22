LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in LKQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

