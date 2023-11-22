Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Andrew H. Tisch Sells 50,000 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

