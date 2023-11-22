Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490,477 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,611,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,253.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

