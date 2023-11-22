Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 64,350 Shares

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 64,350 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.47 per share, for a total transaction of $12,128,044.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,667,104 shares in the company, valued at $314,199,090.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 46,370 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.70 per share, for a total transaction of $8,100,839.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,188 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $188.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.72. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.