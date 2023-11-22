McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.54

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.54 and traded as high as C$10.82. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$10.30, with a volume of 16,087 shares trading hands.

McEwen Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.37.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

