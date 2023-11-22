MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,577 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of MDU Resources Group worth $20,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.