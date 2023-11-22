Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,808 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.77% of Materion worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Materion by 948.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

