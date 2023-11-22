Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,918 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after purchasing an additional 347,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.56.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

