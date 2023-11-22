Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.63 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,516 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $17,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

