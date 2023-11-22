Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $18.39 Million Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.38% of Two Harbors Investment worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 44,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.80. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

