Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.31% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCLT. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.