Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.77% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HY. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 1.0 %

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $809.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

