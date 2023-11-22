Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,616 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.31% of AGNC Investment worth $19,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $56,213,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $34,200,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,353.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,048 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.19%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGNC

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.