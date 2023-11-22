Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 73,448 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of Sensata Technologies worth $18,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ST. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

