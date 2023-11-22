Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,888,000 after buying an additional 88,105 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 24.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,105,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,391,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $132.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.