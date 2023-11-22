Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Farmland Partners worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 614,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 522,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 392,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 269,316 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

FPI opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $596.06 million, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $13.72.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Farmland Partners news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman bought 31,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $319,483.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,298,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 66,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $678,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,264,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,963,000.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 31,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $319,483.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,298,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,616.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FPI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.