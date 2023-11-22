Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grifols alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Grifols Stock Down 0.2 %

Grifols stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Grifols Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.