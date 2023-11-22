Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,952 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 347,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $334,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

