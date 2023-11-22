Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after buying an additional 2,486,987 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at $245,929.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,040 shares of company stock worth $524,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,180.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

