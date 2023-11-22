Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SNV opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

