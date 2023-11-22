Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,628 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Lion Electric worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 747,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Richelieu Gestion SA grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 33.9% in the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,623,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 411,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.49.

Lion Electric Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE LEV opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The Lion Electric Company has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $364.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.18.

About Lion Electric

(Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.