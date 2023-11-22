Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,957 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 27,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 8.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Saul Centers by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Saul Centers by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.48%.

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 7,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $293,043.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,014.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

(Free Report)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.