Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,264 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CRBG opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

