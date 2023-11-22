Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,226 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Gladstone Land worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 219.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.14 million, a P/E ratio of -49.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -189.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

