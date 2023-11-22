Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,142 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $109.81 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

