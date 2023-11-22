Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 13,846 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 362,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

