Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,605 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CONMED by 31.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CONMED by 5.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CONMED by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CONMED by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.05.

Insider Activity at CONMED

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

View Our Latest Report on CNMD

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.