Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,658 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

