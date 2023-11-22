Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 294 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,238,380.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,963,575. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $160.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.11. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $175.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

