Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 341 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $225,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,311,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

