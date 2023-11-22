Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,581 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 129,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 789.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $128,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 504,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,918,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,900 in the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

