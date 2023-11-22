Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,134 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Kaman worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kaman by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kaman by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Stock Performance

KAMN stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $574.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.05. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KAMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

