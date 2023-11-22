Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $414,000 Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

NXST opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.10.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,798,445. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

