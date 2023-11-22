Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of OmniAb as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,427,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,214.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
OABI stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $519.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.
