MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,085 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of MKS Instruments worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in MKS Instruments by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 1.9 %

MKS Instruments stock opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Stories

