Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $143.17

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.17 and traded as high as $150.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $144.15, with a volume of 1,076 shares trading hands.

Monarch Cement Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.05.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.