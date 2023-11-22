Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.17

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and traded as high as $12.19. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 77,647 shares trading hands.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

