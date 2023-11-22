Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $567.50

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 567.50 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 694 ($8.68). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 694 ($8.68), with a volume of 10,925 shares changing hands.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 567.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 625.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £394.47 million, a PE ratio of 3,652.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,736.84%.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
