Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $567.50

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 567.50 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 694 ($8.68). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 694 ($8.68), with a volume of 10,925 shares changing hands.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 567.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 625.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £394.47 million, a PE ratio of 3,652.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,736.84%.

Insider Activity

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,879.20 ($2,351.06). In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Lucy Tilley bought 46 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 650 ($8.13) per share, for a total transaction of £299 ($374.08). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of £1,879.20 ($2,351.06). Insiders acquired 1,246 shares of company stock worth $709,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.