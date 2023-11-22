NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,120,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,334 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,550,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after purchasing an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.49.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $499.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.01. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.