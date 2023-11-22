NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.4% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.49.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $499.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 120.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.01. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

