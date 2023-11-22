Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,903,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 123.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,075 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $416,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $330,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,765,019 shares in the company, valued at $26,634,136.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $416,557.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,521 shares of company stock worth $1,868,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 330.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

