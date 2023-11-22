Paul Blanchfield Sells 1,500 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $676,946,000 after purchasing an additional 258,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 198.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.