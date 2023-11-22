Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $464.36

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 464.36 ($5.81) and traded as high as GBX 465.50 ($5.82). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 464.50 ($5.81), with a volume of 826,495 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,612.50 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 464.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 467.05.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

