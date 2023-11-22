Peter Coleman Acquires 11,492 Shares of Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) Stock

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2023

Allkem Limited (ASX:AKEGet Free Report) insider Peter Coleman bought 11,492 shares of Allkem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.67 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,670.12 ($65,572.44).

Allkem Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

About Allkem

(Get Free Report)

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.