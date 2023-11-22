Peter Coleman Acquires 11,492 Shares of Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) Stock

Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE – Get Free Report) insider Peter Coleman bought 11,492 shares of Allkem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.67 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,670.12 ($65,572.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

