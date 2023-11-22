Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Planet Fitness worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $57,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.9 %
Planet Fitness stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $85.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen cut Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
