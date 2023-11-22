Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 905,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Plug Power worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Plug Power Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.