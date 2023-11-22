Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Acquires $422,400.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $85.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.00. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Post alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Post by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Post by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Post

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.