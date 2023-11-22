Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 611 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,843 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

