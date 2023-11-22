Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.