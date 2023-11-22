PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,664 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.11% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $47.75.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRCT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

